Insider Selling: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Sells 8,786 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REZI stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 507,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,220. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $22,566,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

