Insider Selling: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Sells 8,786 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
REZI stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 507,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,220. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 2.57.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
