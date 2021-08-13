Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $500,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SI traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 830,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,655. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 741.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

