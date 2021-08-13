Insider Selling: Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Sells 2,518 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STRT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. 12,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $166.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

