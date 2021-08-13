Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 4,776,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

