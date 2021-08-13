Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 4,776,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
