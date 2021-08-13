Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 22,344 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.65. 381,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

