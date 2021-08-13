Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 1,412 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,532. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.72.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
