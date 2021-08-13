Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 9,158 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $129,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

