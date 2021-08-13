Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Sells 3,916 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. 341,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.