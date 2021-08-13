Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INSE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.82. 200,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,939. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

INSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.