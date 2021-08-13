Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Jason R. Niswonger Sells 1,200 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.55. 88,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

