InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Cap of $19.11 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, InsurAce has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003567 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00155077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.24 or 1.00026090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00857644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.