inSure DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $72.20 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $72.20 million and $59,128.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00895871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001979 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

