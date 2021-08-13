Insureum Price Reaches $0.0426 on Major Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $370,526.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.00900449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00116016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

