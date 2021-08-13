INT (INT) Market Capitalization Hits $10.64 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. INT has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $2.52 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00092565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

