Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. 1,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

