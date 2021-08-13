Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,585. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

