Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,236,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,396. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.