Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,475 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 702,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

