Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.45 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

