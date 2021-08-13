Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.38.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.95. 1,002,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

