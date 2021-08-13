Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,273,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,447,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,577,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,400.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.06. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

