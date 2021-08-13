Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,182,542.91 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,433. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

