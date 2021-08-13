Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

