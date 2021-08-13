International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

