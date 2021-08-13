Internxt (INXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $189,257.00

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Internxt has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Internxt coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00007262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $189,257.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.00900449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00116016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

INXT is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

