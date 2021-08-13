InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

