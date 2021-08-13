Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

