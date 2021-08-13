Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
ITUP stock remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69. Interups has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Interups Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Interups Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interups and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.