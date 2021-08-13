Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITJTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $30.21 target price on shares of Intrum AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY remained flat at $$32.14 on Friday. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

