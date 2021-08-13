Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Intrusion worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 875.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $3,392,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $2,394,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 965.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 509,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,038. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. Analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

