Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%.

Shares of INTZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 9,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,735. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

