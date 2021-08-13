Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $471.00.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $536.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.22. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.