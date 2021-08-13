Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $540.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

