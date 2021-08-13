Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVT traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Inventergy Global has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
