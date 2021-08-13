Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVT traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Inventergy Global has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

