Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67.

