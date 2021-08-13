Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.