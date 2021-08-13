Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 767.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $25.22 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.