Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 2.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 81,047 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,954 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

