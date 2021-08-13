Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 595.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 1,349,819 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.