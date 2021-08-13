Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $368.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

