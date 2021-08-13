Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

