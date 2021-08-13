Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $368.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

