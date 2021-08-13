Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.95 and last traded at $45.95. Approximately 13,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 86,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

