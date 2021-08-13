Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) shares shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.38. 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.