Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VVR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,835. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

