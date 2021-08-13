Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,072.2% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 132,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 120,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 154,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,833. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91.

