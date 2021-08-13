Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.