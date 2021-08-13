Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,933 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3,177.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period.

Shares of RDIV opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.73.

