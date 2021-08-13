Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 52,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 126,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.