Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB):

8/13/2021 – Bridgewater Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Bridgewater Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Bridgewater Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Bridgewater Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Bridgewater Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/30/2021 – Bridgewater Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. "

BWB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 16,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $449.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

